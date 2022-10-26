CLINTON - After seven years with the Clinton School District, Superintendent Jim Brewer has been awarded the 2022 Administrator of the Year Award from the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance.
Brewer received the award during the National Rural Schools Conference in Green Bay which was held Oct. 19-21.
Brewer is the first administrator from Clinton School District to win the Administrator of the Year Award, according to Rachel Kapp, Administrative Specialist and Board Secretary with the Clinton School District.
The award presented to someone who has accomplished milestones in one or more of the following areas:
• Positive impact on students and student achievement.
• Significant contributions to rural education.
• Demonstrated collaborative efforts in the community.
• Innovative leadership efforts to strengthen and preserve rural school districts.
“To be recognized for an award such as the Wisconsin Rural Administrator of the Year is a direct result of the outstanding achievements of students, staff, and community,” Brewer said in a news release. “Thank you to everyone associated with WiRSA for advancing the cause of rural education and for celebrating the accomplishments of a school district in a rural community.”
Brewer has a long history of education and experience under his belt.
Before joining the Clinton School District in 2016, Brewer was the principal at the Northland Pines High School in Eagle River from 2011-2015. Before that he was associate principal at Waukesha School District in Waukesha, Wisconsin and a teacher at Edgerton High School.
“Dr. Brewer is a strong, passionate and confident leader who is determined to do what is best for the Clinton Community School District,” Kapp said. “He prides himself in being hands-on and visible within our schools and community and this is what makes him a great leader.”
Brewer credits the staff, community and student body for what they have been able to accomplish over the years.