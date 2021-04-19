CLINTON — Over 100 students at Clinton High School participated in peaceful protests on April 16 and Monday calling for the removal of Superintendent Jim Brewer.
Organizer Madeline Miethke, a senior at CHS, said the protests were meant to show support and solidarity with school staff, as well as calling for Brewer’s removal. Students made signs and sat silently in the high school’s commons area before walking around areas of the school.
“I am very excited that students came out,” Miethke said. “It’s showing our staff that we care about them and that their well-being is a big priority of ours. The staff have helped save some of our lives.”
In response to the protests, Miethke said high school administrators met Friday with herself and other students in the first of multiple listening sessions with students.
“We talked a lot about the band program and how the students were impacted by Mr. (Ben) Brueggen having to leave. It was a meaningful conversation,” Miethke said. “In relation to Dr. Brewer, there wasn’t much they could say due to the nature of their positions on the administration.”
Other listening sessions with students will take place throughout the month, Miethke confirmed, and she encouraged students to participate to give input.
“It’s not often that we have chances to speak directly to the administration,” Miethke said. “We need to take that opportunity and have our voices heard.”
But even with the listening sessions, Miethke said she and other students felt they were “just not enough,” and called for direct action from the school board to remove Brewer.
The school board has stood behind Brewer following the outcry from the community over his alleged mistreatment of school staff.
“We’re not going to stop until there’s action taken,” Miethke said.
In a letter signed by Clinton School Board members and sent to parents on Monday, the board acknowledged concerns raised by the public and expressed continued support for Brewer.
“A common theme of concern brought to the Board of Education’s attention is related to our band program. We are proud of the history of excellence in this program and are committed to continuing with a robust curriculum, including the team teaching philosophy that has been in place over the past few years,” the letter stated.
“The Board of Education is committed to what is best for our students and with Dr. Brewer’s leadership and the hard work of administration and staff, we are moving toward our vision and goals,” the letter continued.