TOWN OF CLINTON—After two months, Rock County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still putting together the details surrounding a shooting case that left four people injured.
“We are currently investigating leads, but we do not currently have anyone in custody,” said Rock County Sheriff’s Office Captain of Detectives Aaron Burdick. “This is still currently an ongoing investigation.”
The shooting was reported around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 28 at a residence in the 9200 block of East Little Lane in the Town of Clinton, according to Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene where four individuals were reported to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Three of the victims were transported to hospitals prior to law enforcement arriving. The fourth was transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville via an ambulance, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
“I have not heard that any of the victims’ conditions worsened after seeking medical attention,” Burdick said. “I can’t confirm any details in regard to the four victims.”
An outdoor party was taking place at the residence prior to the shooting, according to some area residents. The party went into the early morning hours.
An estimated 20 vehicles were parked outside the residence with a mix of Illinois and Wisconsin plates, according to reports.