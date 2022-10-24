JVG_220829_SHOOT.jpg
Four people were injured by gunfire at a residence at 9221 East Little Lane in the Town of Clinton on Aug. 28. All of the four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

TOWN OF CLINTON—After two months, Rock County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still putting together the details surrounding a shooting case that left four people injured.

“We are currently investigating leads, but we do not currently have anyone in custody,” said Rock County Sheriff’s Office Captain of Detectives Aaron Burdick. “This is still currently an ongoing investigation.”

