CLINTON- The former Clinton Elementary School currently is being used by local law enforcement and emergency crews as a place to conduct active shooter training drills.
Last year was the final year the former elementary school, at 301 East St., was operational.
The school will soon be demolished and the Clinton School District and local law enforcement officials and fire departments came together to come up with the idea for the drill exercises.
“I approached the Clinton Police Department and Officer Aaron Walz helped coordinate this effort with local emergency services to be able to use the space,” said Jim Brewer, Clinton School District Administrator. “This opportunity allows the police to train with actual security locked doors and windows present at schools. The departments don’t have to worry about damaging anything.”
On Wednesday Clinton Police Department, Janesville SWAT Team and Janesville Fire Department used the old elementary school building as a training facility.
“It is rare to get an opportunity to use an actual school in these training exercises, especially one that is no longer in use.” noted Clinton Police Chief Mike Schultz. “Nobody seems to mind when we break walls or doors if the building will be demolished in the coming weeks.”
The Clinton Police Department only planned to use the facility on Wednesday, but the Janesville emergency services will be returning to practice more drills in the coming days. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was initially invited as well, but it is not known if the timing will work out for the sheriff’s office’s training.
“We heard about this opportunity from Walz, who we previously worked with on regional training exercises,” Janesville Deputy Police Chief Chad Pearson said. “It is a rare opportunity and helps better equip our teams with the experience and training if an active threat at a school occurs.”
“We will also be participating in an ALICE drill at the Clinton Junior Senior High School on Monday,” Schultz noted. “Drills like these help with gaining a familiarity for the environment in case of an active threat.”
ALICE, or Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate, is an active shooter training drill. This will take place a few days before classes start, when only staff are going to be at the school.
The school year begins on Wednesday for all students and will have some students transferring to a different school.
The new Clinton Elementary School used to be the middle school and is located at 115 Milwaukee St. Going forward the school will be home to 4k-6th grade age level classes.
The building went through a $22 million renovation that was finished in August.
The renovations included a 3,500-square-foot cafeteria/commons area and a collaborative group area.
The middle school students will be going to school at the newly named Clinton Junior/Senior High School.
This building will be shared by 7th-12th grade students.
Renovations to the old high school building included an auxiliary gym for the middle school grade level and tech educational wings that are about 5,000-square-foot.
This project is part of a referendum that was approved in November of 2020. This referendum provided $32 million to the school district to downsize from three schools down to two schools. $10 million went to the high school renovations and $22 went to the old middle school renovations.