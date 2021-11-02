hot Clinton School District to host Veterans Day Assembly Hillary Gavan Hillary Gavan Author email Nov 2, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mikulasch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON—Clinton Community School District will be having a Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Clinton Jr./Sr. High School gymnasium, 112 Milwaukee Road.The event is open to the public. There will be performances by the school band and choir, and veteran Mik Mikulasch will be speaking at the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hillary Gavan Author email Follow Hillary Gavan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man sentenced in 2016 fatal shooting as family denounces plea deal Armed robbery reported in Beloit City of Beloit urges residents take actions to avoid water service disruptions Beloit man sentenced following chase, crash that injured motorist Beloit lost one of the good guys Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime