CLINTON—Two referendum questions on the Nov. 3 ballot—one for additional operational funding and one for facilities upgrades totaling $32 million—passed in Tuesday’s election.
Question one on building improvements had 1,750 ‘yes’ votes or 52.19% and 1,603 ‘no’ votes or 47.81%. Question two on exceeding the revenue limit had 1,744 ‘yes’ votes or 52.37% and 1,586 ‘no’ votes or 47.63%, according to the Rock County Clerk of Courts website at https://www.co.rock.wi.us.
The newly approved facilities plan will address many of the high-cost maintenance needs at the middle and high schools.
Superintendent Jim Brewer said he was thrilled with the news. He was celebrating the news at home with his wife on Tuesday evening.
“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful for the community for its continued support of our schools. The facility improvements and additional funding that were approved will help thousands of Clinton students succeed.”
The first ballot question asked to borrow $32 million to address critical maintenance, renovations and repairs at the middle and high school buildings. Under the plan, the high school would get maintenance including a new roof, a 2-station gym along with renovation and expansion to the Ag and Tech Ed classrooms. The district will also transition from three buildings to two, resulting in a Grade 4K-6 facility and a Grade 7-12 facility. A 17,000-square-foot wing will be built at the current middle school for younger students.
Brewer said the design work for the facilities project will begin soon. District leaders and staff will work closely with its partners at Eppstein Uhen Architects and JP Cullen to ensure the new spaces will meet the needs of students and staff for years to come.
The second question asked voters to approve a four-year, step increase in funding. The revenue limit increase would be $500,000 in year one, with an additional $500,000 in each of the following three years. After year four, the $2 million approved by voters will be used on an annual basis to sustain operations. The funding will be used to maintain class sizes, sustain programming and help with maintenance. Limited population growth and a decline in district resident student enrollment has negatively impacted Clinton’s state funding.
The newly approved referendum followed a spring 2019 referendum for $41.9 million to build a new 4k through sixth grade building and address building maintenance which failed.
Brewer said the board did its due diligence listening to the community after the last referendum didn’t pass.
“I’m very proud of the board for the work they did advocating for students and meeting the needs of the Clinton community,” he said. “The Clinton community has always been supportive of the students, and I’m not surprised citizens stepped up.”
The Clinton School District has aging infrastructure with the Clinton Elementary building having been built in 1954; Clinton Middle School was built in 1957; and Clinton High School opened in 2001.