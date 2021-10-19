CLINTON—The Clinton School District is poised to pass a $15,658,965 operating budget for the 2021-2022 school year, which is a 2% increase over the budget in 2020-2021, according to Director of Business Services Sarah Duncan.
The preliminary budget was presented for the first time on Sept. 1, 2021. The budget hearing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The current operations budget for the Clinton School District in 2021-2022 is $15,658,965 and the projected revenue for 2021-2022 is $15,658,965.
The mill rate will be $12.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner in the school district with a $100,000 home would pay $1,250 in taxes for the year as the school district’s portion of the tax bill.
The mill rate increased this year due to the successful passage of two referendum questions by the community in 2020. Duncan said it is important to note that property values within the school district increased by 11% which is quite a bit higher than the statewide increase of 7% which will also have an impact on individual property taxes.
During the planning phase of the referendums in 2020, the district and its partners projected a $3.91 increase to the mill rate if both of the referendum questions passed. Both questions were passed by the district’s supportive community and the actual impact on the mill rate for 2021-22 will be $2.69.
“This is a meaningful increase to the mill rate, but it is significantly less than what was projected and communicated,” Duncan said.
Because of the historically low interest rates available, the district will save at least $10 million dollars in interest over the life of the borrowing for the renovation and addition projects at Clinton Jr/Sr High and what will be the Clinton Elementary School buildings. The lower interest rates will also mean that the debt will be paid off earlier than projected.
Last year’s mill rate was $9.81 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner in the school district with a $100,000 home paid $981 in taxes for the year.
Limited population growth and declining resident enrollment continues to negatively impact the amount of funding the district receives each year. This year the state of Wisconsin did not increase funding to schools through the revenue limit.
“Clinton Community School District is so fortunate to have a supportive community which passed an operational referendum in 2020 which will help the district operate this year and into the future,” Duncan said.
The Clinton Community School District will receive 5% more in state aid for the 2021-2022 school year.