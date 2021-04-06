CLINTON—President of the Clinton Community School District Board of Education Ken Luety will not be returning to the board according to unofficial vote totals from Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Mike Birkholz will be returning to the board. He earned 504 votes and will be heading into his second term on the board.
Tom Kucy earned 470 votes to earn a seat on the board.
Board president Luety received 418 votes, which was not enough to retain his seat on the board.
There were 304 write-in votes cast on Tuesday. Tim Thieding, a retired teacher at Clinton High School, was running as a write-in candidate for the board of education, but it was not clear Tuesday night how many write-in votes he received.