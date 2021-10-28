Clinton Community School District Board of Education President Gary Gilbank was awarded the Wisconsin Rural School Alliance (WiRSA) School Board Member of the Year award by the Wisconsin Rural School Alliance at the WiRSA conference on Monday, Oct. 25 at Glacier Canyon Lodge in Wisconsin Dells. He attended the event and was shown with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly (right).
CLINTON—Clinton Community School District Board of Education President Gary Gilbank was awarded the Wisconsin Rural School Alliance (WiRSA) School Board Member of the Year award by the Alliance at its conference on Oct. 25 at Glacier Canyon Lodge in Wisconsin Dells.
Gilbank is the longest serving board member in the Clinton Community School District.
District Administrator Jim Brewer nominated him for the award.
“Mr. Gilbank epitomizes what it means to be an actively involved school board member who makes a positive impact not only on the students and the institutions they attend but also the entire community. Gary is a servant leader who consistently goes above and beyond making a genuine difference in helping Clinton CCSD become a destination for all families,” Brewer said in his nomination letter for Gilbank.
Brewer wrote prior to 2016, the school district was consistently operating in the red as enrollment was on the decline. Gilbank, who is the de facto leader on the board’s financial committee, helped to spearhead two operational recurring referendums. The first operation recurring referendum for $1.8 million passed in 2016 and the second operational recurring referendum for $2.0 million passed in 2020, putting the district on solid financial footing. Not only was Gilbank’s foresight and leadership instrumental in helping CCSD become financially sound, he was the driving force behind a $32 million bond referendum which was passed in 2020.
The bond referendum last November paved the way for the district to streamline operations by preparing to shift from three school buildings to two.
The Clinton district has passed three referendums in five years, earning the highest state accountability report card score in its history, and had students achieve the best overall ACT score in Rock County.
and all three schools have earned the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) school of distinction award.
Since the 2015-2016 school year, the district has experienced a 33% increase in open enrolled students attending and a 20.7% reduction in students enrolling out of the district.