TOWN OF BRADFORD - A 31-year-old Clinton man died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning on South Carvers Rock Road south of East Larson Road, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The crash was reported at about 4:37 a.m. and Clinton and Janesville fire department medical personnel responded to the crash along with sheriff's office personnel. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was found partially in the roadway and the crash victim was unresponsive.
Life saving measures were performed on the scene and the crash victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where he eventually was pronounced dead.
The investigation of the crash is continuing.