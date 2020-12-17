TOWN OF BRADFORD - A Clinton man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated offense after he was reportedly found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle Thursday morning.
Thomas J. Farley, 33, was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle at atoug 2:54 a.m. in the 2800 Block of South Highway 140 in the Town of Bradford, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Farley allegedly admitted he had been drinking and a field sobriety test was conducted. He then was taken into custody.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.