CLINTON - A Clinton man is being accused of possession of child pornography after search warrants were executed in Clinton and Fond du Lac on Monday.
Bradley J. Price, 55, is accused of 11 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau, the City of Fond du Lac police and the Village of Clinton police executed search warrants at a hotel in Fond du Lac and at an apartment in Clinton on Monday. Several electronic devices and other evidence were collected in the searches, according to the news release. He was taken into custody in Fond du Lac County.
Price is scheduled for an initial appearance in Rock County Circuit Court on Friday.