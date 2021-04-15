CLINTON—A listening session to solicit student feedback was planned a Clinton High School today while some students also are planning their own silent protest on Monday to express their concerns with administration.
On April 7 former staff and students as well as community members spoke out about alleged intimidation by school district administration including Superintendent Jim Brewer. Clinton High School alum, Brianna Gretschmann, starting an online petition to remove Brewer and a Facebook page titled: “Clinton Community Supports Clinton Teachers.”
Following contact regarding the Monday student protest, the Clinton School District provided the Daily News with a letter sent out to families, stating its goal is to make all students feel welcome at Clinton.
The letter stated those at the school want to solicit student insights to provide a nurturing space for them to learn and grow.
The district is planning to host meetings today with interested students to discuss both the celebrations about being a Clinton Cougar as well as evolving to become even more inclusive and supportive. The letter stated there will be a total of 30 listening sessions scheduled with the possibility for the school to hear up to 120 students in one day.
Director of Academics and Innovation Janae Gile told the Daily News there have been two climate surveys given to students to solicit their feedback.
“We are trying to get what students see as strengths and concerns and to continue to build on student culture,” she said.
When asked if she was aware of the student protest set for Monday, she said: “It was the first we heard of it.”
In an earlier interview on Friday, student Madeline Miethke, 17, said students have been planning a non-disruptive protest apart from the listening sessions. She said students originally scheduled it for Friday. She said she believed the administration was aware of the student protest as Miethke said another student alerted the dean of students. She said she believes the administration offered the listening session to make the student protest smaller.
Because of civics testing this week, Miethke said students decided Monday was best.
She said students plan to gather in the commons at 2:30 p.m., an hour before school lets out.
“People are going to walk out of class and silently sit in the commons to protest how our superintendent has silenced the staff of Clinton Community School District,” she said. “We are not planning on doing graffiti or being disruptive, but are simply going to sit in silence for an hour in the commons,” she said.
Miethke said she knows of 40 students in her class who are going and students from other classes who may attend as well.
Miethke said she has been involved in a lot of after-school clubs during her high school career, including forensics, and said she has seen what she believes are “adverse effects on teacher’s mental health.”