That’s what BOXCARS Pub & Grub owner Tim Pogorelski said about the donations which arrived to help with tornado relief in Mayfield, Kentucky. After setting up a semi trailer about a week ago on Allen Street, people from Clinton as well as from area communities such as Madison, Elkhorn, Rockton and Roscoe, have packed it full of non-perishable food, water and other items. The plan was to have a driver deliver it to Mayfield, which is now the home of Janeka (Stilwell) Copeland, who graduated from Clinton High School in 2001.
Janeka, her husband, Brad, and two sons have been working with their church, His House Ministries, to help distribute relief items, meals and more ever since the tornado ravaged Mayfield on Dec. 10. The Graves County Jail where Janeka works collapsed when the tornado struck and she had to return to the jail to help evacuate inmates.
Because the first venture was so successful and more items have been donated, Pogorelski said another truck will be going down to Kentucky in about a week-and-a-half.
“We have enough stuff for about a half-trailer right now and will keep taking donations. We are waiting to hear from Brad and Janeka to see if there are specific items they are in need of. We are going to keep plugging away,” Pogorelski said.
People who wish to make donations can bring them to the former Copper Falls, a space next door to BOXCARS, 108 Allen St. which is open for donations.
On Friday evening volunteer driver Derek Bates, who works as an over-the-road truck driver for James Churchill & Sons Trucking of Janesville, agreed to take the load down as he went to school with Janeka and her sister Raquel Stilwell.
He took along Earl Pollet, an employee of BOXCARS for the big ride.
“We left Friday night at 9 p.m. There were about 35,000 to 38,000 double-stacked pallets front to back filled with food, water, pallets of diapers, blankets, jackets, pillows and assorted items we would expect to have in our own homes,” Bates said.
Bates said he’s still trying to process the surreal scene he saw in the tornado-ravaged city.
“It’s like the tornado came and just dropped in the center of the town and went straight east,” he said.
Bates said the trip was a success and he has already volunteered to drive down the next load.
“I was only doing what I hoped others would do for me if I was in the same situation,” Bates said.