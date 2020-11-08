CLINTON—Clinton Elementary School will be closed starting today and will begin online learning for students on Wednesday, due to precautions being taken due to COVID-19.
An email to parents said 30% of staff at the elementary school are out of the building due to COVID-19 or having possible contact with someone with COVID-19.
The elementary school will continue online learning classes only through Nov. 20 and will resume the Cohort Model for students after the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.
The Clinton High School and the Clinton Middle School are not affected by the closure.