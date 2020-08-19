CLINTON — The Clinton Community School District will seek approval from voters for additional funding as two referendum questions will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The Clinton Board of Education unanimously approved authorized two resolutions during a special meeting Tuesday. The first resolution proposes the district exceed its current revenue limit for recurring purposes and the second resolution seeks to address the school district’s aging school buildings.
Voters in the Clinton Community School District rejected a referendum that was on the ballot in April of 2019. After the referendum failed, the board of education studied options to address cost savings and problems with school facilities. The board came up with a plan to go from three school buildings to two buildings.
The first question to be on the November ballot will ask voters to approve a four-year, step increase in funding. The first year would see $500,000 in aditional funding for the district; in the second year the amount would increase to $1 million; in the third year it would increase to $1.5 million and in the fourth year additional funding would increase to $2 million.
The additional revenue is planned to be used to maintain reasonable class sizes, to sustain and enhance educational programming and to keep up with ongoing maintenance expenses.
In 2016, Clinton voters approved a four-year step increase of $450,000 a year. The final year of that step increase will be 2021. The district expects once the authorization for this revenue expires, the district will experience budget deficits that will only grow each year if the reduction in revenue is not addressed.
The second referendum question on the November ballot will ask voters to approve a facilities referendum to address the district’s most critical facilities needs.
The district is planning for modifications at the middle school to serve 4K through Grade 6 students. Minor renovations to the high school are planned to accommodate students in grades 7 and 8, including building a two-station gymnasium and expanding the agricultural and technical education areas. The plan would cost $32 million.
In the April 2019 referendum, the school district proposed building a new school for students in 4K through Grade 6, with that referendum plan costing $42 million.
“We’ve been working to find a solution to our facilities challenges since 2017,” said School Board President Ken Luety. “Our facilities problems won’t fix themselves. This plan allows us to retire the current elementary school, which is our oldest building, increase operational efficiency by reducing our footprint and maintain the educational experience our community values.”
The Clinton Elementary School was built in 1954 and the middle school was built in 1957. An independent facilities assessment completed in 2017 said the mechanical systems in the elementary and middle school are at the end of their functional life and are failing. Deficiencies related to modern learning environments, student resources and operational efficiency also were identified in the assessment.
Information about the referendum questions and facilities projects can be found at the district website at www.clinton.k12.wi.us.