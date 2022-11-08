Election night gathering
Clinton Anderson talks with Janelle Crary and Danielle Scott during a voting result watching party in downtown Beloit on Tuesday. Anderson was running for the 45th District Wisconsin Assembly seat.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson appears to have won his bid for the Wisconsin Assembly District 45 seat.

Anderson had 8,0725 votes in Rock County and 3,563 votes in Green County compared to his Republican opponent, Jeff Klett, who had 5,974 votes in Rock County and 3,247 votes in Green County.

