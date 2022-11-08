Election night gathering
Clinton Anderson talks with Janelle Crary and Danielle Scott during a voting result watching party in downtown Beloit on Tuesday. Anderson was running for the 45th District Wisconsin Assembly seat.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

Vote totals were incomplete in the race for the Wisconsin Assembly District 45 seat Tuesday night by the Beloit Daily News print deadline, but Democrat Clinton Anderson appeared to be in the lead with about 95% of the votes reported.

Anderson had 5,665 votes compared to his Republican opponent, Jeff Klett, who had 4,699 votes.

