Vote totals were incomplete in the race for the Wisconsin Assembly District 45 seat Tuesday night by the Beloit Daily News print deadline, but Democrat Clinton Anderson appeared to be in the lead with about 95% of the votes reported.
Anderson had 5,665 votes compared to his Republican opponent, Jeff Klett, who had 4,699 votes.
The Assembly seat currently is held by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who has served in the Assembly since 2015. Spreitzer decided to run for the state senate in District 15.
During a vote result watching party in downtown Beloit, Anderson chatted with local residents and waited for election results to be posted online.
"It is great to see everybody here tonight," he said.
He also said he felt good about how his campaign went in the past several months.
“At this point, there are still votes that need to be counted but we can see a path to victory,” Anderson said. “I am looking forward to serving the 45th District.”
In 2016, Anderson first attempted to run for a seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly. He unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, in the 31st Assembly District.
After his run in 2016, Anderson graduated from UW-Whitewater earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Anderson serves on the Beloit City Council and was a former city council president. He has been part of the city council since 2017. He currently works as a Youth Support Specialist at Professional Services Group in Janesville.
Klett gave a few comments to the Beloit Daily News before the election was called Tuesday.
“We ran a positive campaign and met a lot of great people in the 45th District,” Klett said. "I am proud of the campaign team and our supporters and wish everyone the best.”
Klett is a former president of the Beloit School District Board of Education and president of the Beloit Economic Development Corporation.
Throughout his time in Beloit, Klett has been a part of numerous organizations. His positions throughout the years include vice president of the Beloit Snappers, president of the Rockford Gymnastic Booster Club, president of the Beloit Aquatic Swim Team and president of the Wisconsin Association of Health Underwriters. He also coached Cub Scout softball and Little League baseball in Beloit.