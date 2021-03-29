CLINTON — A former Clinton High School alum, 18-year-old Brianna Gretschmann, started an online petition to remove Superintendent Jim Brewer.
She also started a Facebook page titled: “Clinton Community Supports Clinton Teachers” to raise awareness of what the page describes as a “corrupt administration.”
As of Monday afternoon, 122 people had signed the petition as Gretschmann urged those who want to speak out to come to the April 7 school board meeting set for 6:30 p.m. in the high school library.
Gretschmann, who is attending Blackhawk Technical College, said some teachers are gone due to Brewer’s alleged behavior.
“Since the beginning of his employment at Clinton Community School District, Dr. Jim Brewer has negatively impacted our schools from his disruptive behavior and negative leadership. Jim Brewer has bullied teachers into resignation and treated both students and staff with little respect,” Gretschmann said on the petition page titled “Remove Dr. Jim Brewer” on Change.org.
The page also directs people affected to file complaints with the Department of Workforce Development.
Gretschmann said one of the teachers who isn’t at school is her former band teacher Ben Brueggen. She hopes that she and others will be allowed to speak at the upcoming school board meeting.
Gretschmann said she has not personally been treated with disrespect by Brewer, but is working as an advocate for teachers and students who have been treated unfairly.
“Most of the disrespect comes from them taking away their teachers,” she said.
Gretschmann said she has been alerted there was alleged disrespect and cussing: “especially in the English department.”
“A lot of teachers are worried about speaking up for the sake of their jobs,” she said.
When School Board President Ken Luety was asked if band teacher Ben Brueggen was on approved leave of absence, he said ‘yes.’
However, Luety said he couldn’t legally comment on personnel issues as a school board member.
“All citizens can send emails, call or visit board members regarding any issues of concern or praise,” he said.
During public comment, he said members of the public have three minutes to speak, and they have to submit requests to speak ahead of time via a process on the website. Luety said he would have to stop anyone from speaking who is not being civil, respectful or factual.
Luety noted there is an election going on, and people can have their say through the election process.
“And they are all welcome to run,” he added.
Luety said all board members are elected by the people.
“We are elected because they must have some trust in us, and they need to trust in our system,” Luety said.
Luety said the board has committee meetings regularly, and has board retreats and is in close contact and communication with the administrator and administration.
Luety said Brewer is a strong leader for the district and he’s very happy he is the leader.
“In my eyes, he’s doing an excellent job,” he said. “He is a very good superintendent for us. He has been one of the most open and honest superintendents we’ve had, and that’s included seven in my time, and we’ve had some good ones,” he said.
As a board member, Luety said board members advocate for students, for safety and for equity while being respectful for the community and taxpayers.
He noted all employees who leave are welcome to fill out an exit survey to give input to the board.
The Daily News was unable to reach Brewer for comment by press time.