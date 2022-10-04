Climate change talk

Welty’s event, “Sustainable Actions Through a Beloit Lens,” will feature Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin, Sustainable Design Specialist and Energy on Wisconsin Program Manager for UW-Extension Sherrie Gruder, key note speaker Julie Hill, Executive Fellow at FUSE Corps Deneine Powell and Member of WI Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change Doug Rebout.

 Provided by Brenda Plakans

BELOIT—A program about the impact climate change has on local communities will be presented on Oct. 23 at the Welty Environmental Center.

Welty Environmental Center has partnered with several organizations to host a child friendly learning experience as well as a platform for community leaders to talk about climate change.