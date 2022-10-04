Welty’s event, “Sustainable Actions Through a Beloit Lens,” will feature Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin, Sustainable Design Specialist and Energy on Wisconsin Program Manager for UW-Extension Sherrie Gruder, key note speaker Julie Hill, Executive Fellow at FUSE Corps Deneine Powell and Member of WI Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change Doug Rebout.
BELOIT—A program about the impact climate change has on local communities will be presented on Oct. 23 at the Welty Environmental Center.
Welty Environmental Center has partnered with several organizations to host a child friendly learning experience as well as a platform for community leaders to talk about climate change.
Welty Environmental Center will host the free program from 1—4 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the center at Big Hill Park at 1201 Big Hill Court in Beloit.
People can learn about how climate changes affects farms, gardens, homes and communities and what people can do to temper these effects.
Starting at 1 p.m. various organizations will have tables set up to distribute information regarding climate changes and its effects.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts staff will answer questions about climate change.
Organizations such as Rock County Conservation and UW-Extension will be able to give advice and additional information on how people can contribute to counter the impact of climate change.
At 1:45 p.m., community leaders and people recognized in the field of climate change will speak.
“Speakers were chosen by myself and Dr. Michale Notaro director of UW-Madison Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research, because of their areas of expertise,” said Brenda Plakans, Executive Director of Welty Environmental Center
Regina Dunkin, Beloit City Council President, will open the discussion and talk about her work with helping qualify Beloit as a Green Tier Legacy Community in 2021.
The keynote speaker will be Julie Hill, Horticulture Outreach Specialist at UW-Madison Division of Extension Rock County. She will be discussing gardening and yard strategies that will change in the future.
At 3 p.m., guests are invited to view a traveling exhibit that is used to teach children and adults about climate change. UW-Madison climate scientists, Notaro and Steve Vavrus, will lead walk-throughs of the “Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes” exhibit.
The exhibit has been on display since Sept. 6 and will be at the Welty center until Nov. 21. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and is open weekends from noon—4 p.m.
“This is the first time Welty has hosted either of these events,” Plakans explained.
The traveling exhibit was developed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research and the UCAR Center for Science Education. It has so far traveled to Colorado and Nebraska on its nationwide journey to teach people about climate change.
Welty will provide free seasonal food and drinks for all guests. There will be activities available for the children. Welty asks that caregivers and parents stay in the center while their children are participating in the activities.