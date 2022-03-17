JANESVILLE - Sometimes it takes a little nudge to impart change, though sometimes showing them how things work underneath the hood works best.
Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler faced some skepticism recently when she gave demonstrations for the newly implemented "Badger Books."
“I’m looking for people to give it a chance,” she told a room full of poll workers and community members.
As the former Beloit clerk-treasurer, Stottler oversaw the pilot program for the e-polling books in 2016 and instituted their use in 2018 and 2019, in addition to the summer and fall elections during the 2020 cycle.
Using the machines is relatively straightforward and the high-tech polling books resemble modern day self-checkout stands at grocery stores. Each station consists of touchscreens and scanners to more quickly and efficiently check in voters, process absentee ballots and perform same-day registration.
Poll workers were walked through these steps by either manually or verbally confirming registration, scanning the barcode on the back of their driver’s licenses, and printing out test voter slips. The Badger Books also populate the voter’s signature on the screen, so that the person attempting to vote can verify that it is indeed their own.
A key element of the process is an encrypted USB thumb drive which stores information from each Badger Book in an encoded fashion that is accessible only through her work computer.
Stottler stressed her commitment to transparency, but acknowledged that she can’t stop voter fraud 100%.
In the face of unsubstantiated challenges to the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, people across the country have expressed concerns about allegations of network connectivity enabling fraudulent tabulating of votes.
The recent demonstration, a question was raised regarding the level of security in each Badger Book unit and whether they would be connected to the internet.
Though each machine communicates wirelessly with the main terminal hub, all information is shared internally, via a router.
Stottler said the router is not connected to an ethernet cable.
For the upcoming April 5 election, Stottler will distribute the books to four of the 10 polling places. Stottler said the reasoning behind this decision is due to a lack of adequately trained staff to monitor them.
“I don't want to set us up for failure by trying to deploy everybody and having something go haywire and may not be able to get to them fast,” she said.
When more poll workers become familiar, the rollout will be more widespread across the 10 polling places to be established in the Nov. 8 general election.
Stottler explained how skepticism over election integrity is oftentimes misplaced toward officials at the local level and the Wisconsin Election Commission.
”We (the) paid staff at the city, don't administer the elections. We will train, teach and guide, but it’s citizens, trained volunteers — of both parties — that are appointed by the parties who administer elections on election day,” she said.
Stottler encourages locals to visit the state’s MyVote website to find up-to-date voting information, since Wisconsin’s redistricted election map redrew both the ward maps and polling locations.