ROCKTON—A year after the huge fire at the Chemtool plant in Rockton, cleanup efforts on the site are slow going.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley filed an injunction against the company on April 25 calling for the company to report its progress in cleaning up the site, which sits near the banks of the Rock River.
On June 14, 2021 it was reported that a scissor lift hit piping in the plant that caused mineral oil to be released and the oil ignited. The plant reportedly had 4 million gallons of crude oil stored on the site. The fire continued to burn for nearly a week.
A lawsuit initially filed a month after the fire against the parent company, Lubrizol, included allegations of water and air pollution caused by the fire and said the company is liable for damages that the state and country incurred in responding to the incident.
Other key elements of the lawsuit called for cleanup of the debris and waste that resulted from the fire.
It was reported that the lawsuit was based on referrals from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
Assistant Attorneys General Kevin Garstka and Ellen O’Laughlin are handling the case for Raoul’s Environmental Bureau, while Civil Bureau Chief Lafakeria Vaughn is handling the case for the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Lubrizol did not respond to requests from the Beloit Daily News for information about any plans for cleaning up the site or a response to allegations in the lawsuit.
Most area fire departments received reimbursement for equipment lost in the fire. The City of Beloit reported receiving reimbursement and new equipment within three months.
Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson mentioned that Chemtool’s management was very cooperative with agencies and organizations involved.
Rockton Village President John Peterson, first day was in May, one month before the incident. He has been monitoring the situation since June 14.
“I do know Chemtool helped clean up yards and people’s homes directly after the event,” Peterson said.
It was reported by the Beloit Daily News that Lubrizol was giving reimbursements to citizens who had evacuated due to the fire. They accepted applications until Oct 31 of last year.
The most recent development in the case was the Agreed Preliminary Injunction order on April 25, which includes restrictions on disposal, scheduling of cleanup and demolition on the site.
Within the first 14 days of the injunction, Chemtool had to submit a plan to the courts regarding how they will identify, store and properly dispose of all chemical products remaining on the site.
Listed in the injunction, Chemtool is also required to report every Wednesday:
- The quantities of liquids and solids removed from the Site
- Amounts of liquids and solids removed from product storage areas
- Amounts of liquids and solids that have been collected from the ground
- Amounts of liquids and solids that have been collected from berms or trenches;
- Collection method and disposition of the liquids and solids.
Chemtool will also be required to report the following every Wednesday:
- Daily visual inspections of remaining product storage areas
- The integrity of berms and trenches,
- Visual inspection of portions of the Site outside of berms and trenches to ensure that no waste enters the ground or reaches, or is in imminent danger of reaching, the Rock River or any other surface water.
A demolition and disinfectant plan was also ordered to be submitted within 14 days after April 15.
As of now, citizens in Rockton, like Evan Schoepski, can see burnt wreckage at the location of Chemtool.
“There have not been any major developments since the entry of the Agreed Preliminary Injunction order in April.” Vaughn noted.
The overall lawsuit is still in process a year later. This injunction is to enforce that Chemtool is following the laws and procedures while clearing up the site.
“The cleanup is being coordinated with the IEPA and Chemtool,” Peterson said. “The IEPA will be on site throughout the process to make sure it is done safely and thoroughly. My communications with both Chemtool and the IEPA has been to stress the importance of protecting the river and our residents.’
Peterson has been keeping tabs on Chemtool’s handling of cleaning the site.
“Most of my communication with Chemtool regarding the incident revolves around reminding them to take the necessary precautions to protect our river and residents,” Peterson noted. “I am relieved to know the IEPA is coordinating the clean up and will be overseeing the entire process.”
Peterson had a few words for all the help the village received that day.
“I can’t say enough about the job Chief Wilson and the Rockton Fire Department did in protecting our Village,” Peterson said. “It was amazing watching all the fire departments from all over come to help us in our time of need. I also want to mention the outstanding job the National Guard and the IEPA did in testing and monitoring the air, soil, and water.”
Peterson is pushing for immediate action.
“I know there are others still experiencing issues even though the testing seems to show the air, water, and soil are safe,” Peterson said. “I know there are still many concerned people. I will be happy when the cleanup is complete.”
Peterson reflected on what the government of Rockton and himself learned, after the incident.
“The one thing I learned is the importance of getting accurate information out to the public,” Peterson said. “Additionally, I learned the importance of having one central source of information. That helps eliminate miscommunication and inaccurate information. We also learned we have a pretty amazing Fire Chief and Fire department.”