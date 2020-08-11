JANESVILLE - Registration has closed for the Home and Farm Clean Sweep hazardous chemical drop-offs for August in Edgerton and Janesville.
These events are full with the next drop-offs planned for 2021. More information can be found at the website www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep
To receive information for 2021 drop-offs, residents, businesses, schools, and organizations can get on the 2021 event announcement mailing list. The sign-up period starts in the spring. Call 608-754-6617 ext. 3 or send an e-mail with subject line “Clean Sweep” to mary.kubiak@co.rock.wi.us .