BELOIT—A Clean Sweep event will be held at the City of Beloit Garage at 2351 Springbrook Court on June 26 to allow residents to dispose of potentially toxic materials.
The drop-off site will be open from 9—11 a.m. Items that will be accepted include mercury, pesticides, solvents, old fuel, pool chemicals and acids. For information on items that will be accepted, go to the website at www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep.
Latex paint, Freon gas, explosives, electronics and ammunition will not be accepted.
Another Clean Sweep event will be held from 9—11 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Rock County Garage, 3715 Newville Road, Janesville.