Classic Cinemas
Classic Cinemas at 2799 Cranston Road, Beloit, is expected to begin the sale of beer at the location by the end of March. The Beloit City Council recently approved a Class "B" Fermented malt Beverage (Beer) License for the movie theater. 

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

“Classic Cinemas, in Beloit, is our first theater in Wisconsin and this is the first time we applied for a license in the state," explained Chris Johnson, owner of Classic Cinemas. “We want to make sure we do it right before we begin selling beer at the location.”