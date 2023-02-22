Classic Cinemas at 2799 Cranston Road, Beloit, is expected to begin the sale of beer at the location by the end of March. The Beloit City Council recently approved a Class "B" Fermented malt Beverage (Beer) License for the movie theater.
BELOIT- The Classic Cinemas movie theater is expected to start selling beer at the Beloit location by the end of March.
“Classic Cinemas, in Beloit, is our first theater in Wisconsin and this is the first time we applied for a license in the state," explained Chris Johnson, owner of Classic Cinemas. “We want to make sure we do it right before we begin selling beer at the location.”
The Beloit City Council recently approved a Class "B" Fermented Malt Beverage (Beer) License that allows the sale of beer on the premises in accordance with the city’s ordinances.
“I was at the theater on Friday and (they) have great staff at (Classic Cinemas) and I have full faith they will take this privilege seriously,” said Beloit City Councilor Clinton Anderson.
The Beloit movie theater will start out by selling beer as their only alcohol product.
“We will look into additional liquor licenses when they become available,” Johnson said. “Right now we are moving forward with the sale of beer.”
On Jan. 17, the Beloit City Council changed the city ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at movie theaters in Beloit.
The ordinance change in January and liquor license change in February both resulted in a 6-1 vote by the city council. The only councilor who did not approve both considerations was Kevin Leavy.
Leavy stated that he struggled with the initial proposal and still did not feel 100% comfortable when he had to vote on the issue.
The ordinance includes several restrictions and rules the company would have to follow.
Some of the requirements include:
A wristband must be worn by customers who purchase alcohol.
Signs must be posted informing customers of the policy against serving underage movie goers.
The alcohol must be served in a clearly marked bar service area and is not allowed to have seats or stools.
Food service must be available during all times alcohol is sold.
Alcohol must be served in single-servings and no pitchers or buckets are permitted.
Alcohol must be served in a container that is different color, size and design that non-alcoholic beverages are served.
Movies 16: Janesville applied for a liquor license in 2020, after an ordinance change was approved by the City of Janesville in 2019.