BELOIT—Those who were members of the class of 1972 at three Beloit high schools—Beloit Catholic, Beloit Memorial and Beloit Turner—are planning a united 50th class reunion at ABC Supply Stadium on Aug. 20
Reservation coordinator, Mike Lauterbach shares the excitement for the event.
“We’ve had a tremendous collaborative effort with great committee members from all three schools,” he said. Referring to a successful combined reunion for their 40th reunion, Lauterbach said the group decided “Let’s do it again.”
The celebration begins on Aug. 19 with a gathering at Riverside Park for Music at Harry’s Place beginning at 7 p.m. featuring the Dave Potter Band. Classmates can gather at a tent that will be decorated with school colors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket to enjoy the concert and camaraderie. Food truck vendors will be on hand for convenient food purchases.
“We are looking forward to a special weekend rekindling old friendships and sharing great stories from our Beloit school days,” Lauterbach said. “If you’re coming from out of town and haven’t been back to Beloit for some time, you won’t believe your eyes when you see and experience all of the positive changes that have occurred.”
Headlining that experience is the Saturday night event (Aug. 20) planned for the new ABC Supply Stadium. Check in and cocktails (cash bar) begin at 5:30 p.m. Plated dinner service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Cost per person is $55, and will offer three menu options: Wild Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast; Grilled Pork Tenderloin; or Wild Mushroom Risotto. Please select meal preference when submitting payment with reservations due by July 15.
Two payment options are available:
1. Send payment via Venmo—@Lauterbachm. Please include the following along with payment: Your name, guest name (if bringing one), phone number, dinner selections.
2. Send check payable to: 1972 Class Reunion c/o Michael Lauterbach, 616 E. Limerick Lane, Beloit, WI. 53511.
Please make checks payable to “1972 Class Reunion.” Be sure to include a note that includes your name, name of guests, dinner selections.
The festivities will continue at the After Party, which will move to The Wheel, 529 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, at 9:30 p.m. sharp. Jeff Rath will be the DJ for the entertainment.
“We’ve had a great response so far, and would love to see our attendance numbers grow,” says Lauterbach. “Our committee members have contributed a great deal of their time and talent to make this a success.”
Lauterbach welcomes any questions or inquiries regarding the weekend. He can be reached at 608-290-7908, or lauterbachm@gmail.com.