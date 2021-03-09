In a story published on March 8 regarding ATV/UTV referendum questions on the April 6 ballot, it should be noted that ATV/UTV use is allowed in some instances on public roads, according to Wisconsin State Statute 23.23. Referendum questions will appear on ballots for rural Rock County residents in the Town of Avon, Town of Center, Village of Orfordville, Town of Plymouth and Town of Union.
Clarification
Austin Montgomery
