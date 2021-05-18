The upcoming Juneteenth celebration in Beloit, which was featured in a May 10 article in the Beloit Daily News, is new this year and is unrelated to the YWCA of Rock County’s annual Juneteenth celebration. The event being hosted in Beloit is being organized by Rising Queens Inc., and the group has no affiliation with YWCA of Rock County. The YWCA will host a virtual Juneteenth event.
Clarification
Austin Montgomery
