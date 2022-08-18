BELOIT—The community is invited to watch history come to life with Civil War era music and light theater. First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., is hosting the renowned 1st Brigade Band on Aug. 28.
Dressed in period attire, the band will perform historic music on antique instruments causing toes to tap and minds to wander back in time. In between the tunes, band members will tell tales about the turbulent times.
Free to attend and open to the public, everyone is invited, said Susan Angell, church administrative assistant.
Free-will donations will be accepted.
People are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket to sit on as well as water to stay hydrated and a hat or umbrella to keep cool.
Attendees at the morning worship at 10 a.m. will receive hymn sheets so they can sing along. The band will make a follow-up performance at 2 p.m. on the church lawn with a full concert.
For nearly 40 years, members of the 1st Brigade Band have traveled extensively throughout the United States performing. More than 80 men and women, all volunteers, are involved.
Attired in uniforms and gowns, the band’s musicians, color guard, and costumed ladies take you back to the 1860s with nostalgic portrayal of the atmosphere of days gone by with wind instruments, horns and tubas.
Band Manager Doug Condon, who also plays E flat cornet, said the band features strong Beloit representation. He grew up in Beloit and officials from the First Congregational Church and said he’s excited the music is coming back to his hometown.
Condon’s father is bandmaster Jon Condon and his mother, Sue Condon, plays piccolo. Associate bandmaster DeWayne Roberson, originally of Beloit, transcribes and arranges music.
Doug Condon explained how all instruments are antiques from the 1860s time period, with the exception of the drums which could risk falling apart with the hearty beating.
“We are literally a mobile museum,” Condon said. “We also have a flute, piccolo and clarinet as well.”
The band, which has been around for 56 years, traces its origins to Brodhead, Wisconsin.
In 1864, 18 men from the Brodhead Brass Band enlisted in the Union Army and became the 1st Brigade Band, 3rd Division, 15th Army Corps. They left their rural Wisconsin homes to participate, under the command of General William T. Sherman, in the campaigns of Northern Georgia and the Carolinas.
Today, the band’s music includes everything from marches to hymns, quick steps and polkas.
“You wouldn’t think you were at a classical music performance. There is great narration, and the whole program blends into sequences and really pulls the audience in. It’s not a typical concert where we play a piece and talk about a piece. We do voice overs and little light theater along with it as well,” Doug Condon said.
In the event of rain or storms, the morning worship service will be moved indoors. If rain persists, the afternoon concert will be canceled and may be rescheduled for a later date.