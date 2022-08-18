BELOIT—The community is invited to watch history come to life with Civil War era music and light theater. First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., is hosting the renowned 1st Brigade Band on Aug. 28.

Dressed in period attire, the band will perform historic music on antique instruments causing toes to tap and minds to wander back in time. In between the tunes, band members will tell tales about the turbulent times.