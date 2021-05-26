BELOIT — A needle scan and pickup event will be held in Beloit on June 1 as groups are mobilizing to clean up the city following complaints about used hypodermic needles on city streets.
The event will start at 4:30 p.m. and is in partnership with the Beloit Police Department, Substance Misuse Task Force of Rock County and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change. Rock County Human Services and Vivent Health also will be assisting.
Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change Project Coordinator Xandi Finn said the event will start at Gaston Elementary School in Beloit, a site where needles were recently found. People are encouraged to bring gloves, but the group will provide gloves.
“We focus on high-risk areas and we target areas where we hear from the community groups that need our efforts,” Finn said. “We just want to hear where else in the community we should be looking. We find those areas and come up with solutions on making them safer.”
The event comes of the heels of a May 16 report when Beloit police responded to community concerns that a needle was reportedly located near Gaston Elementary School.
“We appreciate the community-wide efforts to keep our city clean and safe,” said Police Chief Andre Sayles. “Needles are a hazard, and we support these efforts. The Beloit Police Department will continue to address drug issues in the community, especially as it relates to drug dealing, and reminds individuals that if they see suspicious vehicles or activity to take detailed notes and to share that information with our department.
Sayles added that addictive drugs like heroin and fentanyl present “a significant danger to our community members, and we will work together with our residents to keep these harmful substances out of Beloit.”
At the time, police said the department was aware of needles in various places around Beloit.
Needles, outside of medical settings, are commonly used to inject various drugs into the bloodstream.