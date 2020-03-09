BELOIT—The City of Beloit has received multiple reports since December of 2019 of individuals posing as city water utility employees attempting to enter homes.
An incident reported on Dec. 19 involved two white males with average builds and in their early 20s. The men were posing as workers from the City of Beloit Water Resources. Those individuals were driving an unmarked white full-sized van.
On Jan. 28, a resident reported a male who identified himself as a Native American who said he was part of the Cherokee Nation. He was also described as being 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall wearing colored glasses and a hat.
On Feb. 25, a resident reported a similar incident involving a man described as a Hispanic male approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. It is suspected there may be a second suspect who was communicating with the first suspect by radio in Spanish.
Beloit police are investigating the incidents that occurred on Dec. 19, Jan. 28 and Feb. 25.
Water Resources employees will be driving vehicles that will have the city’s logo displayed on them.
Additionally, all city employees carry identification badges.
If residents have doubts, they can ask to see the staff member’s identification or call 608-364-2888 if a resident has questions about why workers are at their home.
Additionally, if someone is posing as a Water Resources employee, you can contact the City of Beloit Police Department’s non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.
