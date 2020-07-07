BELOIT—Both the City of Beloit and Town of Beloit will receive state road funding from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) as part of quarterly disbursements to local municipalities, according to an announcement by Gov. Tony Evers.
The City of Beloit is set to receive $419,214 in general transportation aid and $66,232 in highway aid as part of the quarterly disbursement. In total, the city will see $1.95 million for WisDOT aid for 2020, according to city finance data. The total marks the most transportation aid since 2016 when $1.90 million was awarded.
The Town of Beloit will receive $66,070 in general transportation funds. In total, the state will distribute $264,281 to the township over the course of this year, the highest total aid amount since 2019 when $229,809 was received.
More than $160 million in transportation aid will be issued to towns, villages and cities across the state as part of the 2019-2021 biennial budget for the second quarter of this year.
“General transportation aids are a significant portion of the money local communities need to maintain their roads,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “Maintaining our local roads is a vital part of WisDOT’s mission.”
For the entire year, local governments will receive more than $505 million in aid, a 10% increase over the allocations provided last year.
The funding helps cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction.
