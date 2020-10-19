BELOIT — The City of Beloit and Town of Beloit have reached an agreement for Beloit Fire Department Chief Daniel Pease to also serve as chief for the Town of Beloit Fire Department, marking a historic move of shared services between the two municipalities.
The Beloit City Council and Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors both met separately in closed session on Monday night to approve sharing Pease as chief for both departments.
In recent weeks, the Town of Beloit had also been in talks with the Janesville Fire Department about potentially sharing Janesville’s fire chief, Ernie Rhodes.
“Especially during such a difficult time dealing with COVID-19, we are immensely proud of this partnership that will provide efficiencies and service enhancements to both communities,” said City Council President Regina Dunkin.
The two fire departments will remain separate entities and are not being merged under the agreement. As part of the agreement, Beloit will share fire investigators with the township.
“I think this is a great opportunity,” Pease said. “The community is the real winner in this. I think this is a great step moving forward. Emergencies do not know boundary lines, and my goal as fire chief is to ensure our communities are being served by firefighters and medical personnel who have the same training and capabilities regardless of the uniform’s patch. I sincerely thank the Town of Beloit for the opportunity for regional collaboration.”
Pease will report directly to Town Board Chair Tammy Maegli regarding all Town of Beloit fire activities and operations starting today. In the agreement, the town will fund 25% of the chief’s salary. All significant expenditures or changes to equipment and property for the Town of Beloit Fire Department will require the approval of the town board.
“We look forward to working with the city to provide the best service for both communities,” Maegli said. ““Not only is this partnership good for the Town of Beloit community, Chief Pease’s progressive leadership will be a tremendous benefit for all of our firefighters.”
Pease was hired as assistant chief in Beloit in March of 2018 and was promoted to chief in May following a lengthy replacement search following the departure of Brad Liggett.
The move to approve sharing Pease with the township comes as the Town of Beloit works through replacing the vacancy left by longtime chief and town administrator Gene Wright retired earlier this month.
In September, the township broached the idea of joining fire services with the Janesville Fire Department after interviewing Janesville Chief Ernie Rhodes.
Both departments began cooperating more closely in January following the implantation of automatic vehicle location (AVL) dispatching that sends the closest available unit to emergencies, regardless of jurisdiction.
Additional reporting provided by Beloit Daily News designer and reporter Brad Allen