BELOIT—Those wishing to show their support for political candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 election need to follow the City of Beloit’s sign ordinance as Beloit police investigate at least one incident of political sign vandalism.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said one report of vandalism to a pro-Trump political sign is under investigation by the police department. As of Wednesday, no citations have been issued, Millard said.
An attempted arson to the pro-Trump sign was reported at 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Sixth Street and Maple Avenue. This remains an active, ongoing investigation that is being handled by a detective in the Special Operations Division, Millard said.
Destroying or removing a political sign that is not your own is illegal, city officials remind residents.
Residents who plan on displaying political signs are required to display the sign on private property; have the sign be no larger than 32 square-feet; place the sign at least 10-feet back from property lines and do not display them in the public right-of-way or on government property including parks, street terraces, medians and vacant lots.
Unlawful signs may be confiscated and/or result in municipal citations being issued. On Election Day, no sign may be displayed on public property within 100 feet of any entrance to a building containing a polling place. If you have any questions or concerns, or to report an unlawful sign, residents are asked to call 608-364-6700.