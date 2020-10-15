BELOIT—City of Beloit offices will be undergoing network maintenance from 10 a.m.—10 p.m. on Saturday, which will affect phone lines and email for city personnel.
The public will not be able to call city employee desk phone lines nor will they be able to email city employees during this time.
The public can report any police or fire emergencies by calling 911 and non-emergency calls can go to 608-757-2244.
Emergency water or sewer calls can go to 608-247-2968. Emergency public works calls can go to 608-247-2967. Emergency calls to the Beloit Housing Authority can go to 608-751-7203.