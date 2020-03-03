ROCKFORD — The City of Rockford has settled a wrongful imprisonment and due process lawsuit based on admissions by a former Rockford Police Department detective that he fabricated evidence and coerced testimony.
Detective Doug Palmer admitted to fabricating evidence and coercing testimony in an attempt to gain convictions for three men on charges for the murder of 8-year-old Demarcus Hanson in 2002.
On Monday night, the Rockford City Council approved paying each man $3.66 million.
Tyjuan Anderson and Lumont Johnson were convicted of the murder in a jury trial in October 2002 and Anthony Ross was convicted in a jury trial in March 2004. The three men each were sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Though the three convictions were upheld on appeal in 2005 and 2006, the plaintiffs
continued to seek post-conviction relief and alleged police misconduct in their petitions
for new trials, which was granted in 2014.
The three men filed the current lawsuit in 2015, alleging they were wrongfully convicted due to withholding of exculpatory evidence fabrication of witness statements; and witness coercion.
The case was dismissed in 2018 before an appeal was granted that reversed substantial portions of the 2018 circuit court decision.
The city expects to issue bond to pay for the majority of the settlement cost. The settlement closes all litigation against the City from this incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.