BELOIT—The City of Beloit and the Welty Environmental Center are hosting a 55-gallon compost bin sale that is now underway for $55/bin.
These bins are made with 100% recycled materials. Composting allows residents to conveniently process raw food waste like fruit and vegetable scraps, keeping it out of the landfill and helping gardens thrive.
The compost bins can be pre-ordered by sending a form and check to the City of Beloit, by paying with cash or credit card in person at the City of Beloit Public Works Department, 2351 Springbrook Court, or online at www.welty.org. A total of 90 bins will be ordered.
Welty Environmental Center is hosting two events for residents to pick up their pre-paid bin:
n 9 a.m.—noon April 23, at the Big Hill Center, 1201 W. Big Hill Road
n Noon—3 p.m. May 14, at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
The events will include four 15-minute demonstrations each day to provide information on how to get started composting.
“It’s easy to sort your trash and, once you get started composting, it becomes second nature,” said Welty Executive Director, Brenda Plakans. “Instead of filling your trash bin with rotting organic material, you create a nutritious mix for your yard just using sun and water. I’ve carried home banana peels and orange rinds to put in my bin instead of throwing them out.”
The composting bin sale was reviewed by the Beloit Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Advisory Commission in March.
“The City’s strategic plan includes a sustainability framework that focuses on environmental, economic and social sustainability for our community. This composting program is a unique opportunity for our residents to take part in ensuring that Beloit is a better community for the future generations,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.