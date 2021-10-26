BELOIT—Some residents in the City of Beloit could risk having their water shut off if steps aren’t taken to schedule an appointment to upgrade their water meters as the city nears a decade-long transition to modernize its water system.
Since 2011, the city’s water resources division has worked to replace water transmitters in the approximately 15,500 properties served by city water services that improve the city’s ability to monitor water use, identify problems in the overall system and give more frequent readings of water consumption.
The city faces a hard deadline of Jan. 1 to have all new water transmitters installed on the remaining properties yet to make the switch. Approximately 93% of all properties have taken the steps needed to schedule an appointment with water resources division staff to install the new equipment, but 7% of properties, around 1,230, still need to make the change.
In the last six months, the city has notified property residents and property owners of the impending change and the importance of switching systems to avoid service disruption.
The new water transmitters allow for the city to better monitor the overall water supply system and more quickly identify leaks in a home’s water system that could help property owners and occupants save money.
“It’s something that we are using that helps improve the entire system,” said Water Resources Director Bill Frisbee.
The old operating system, which is maintained by a third-party provider, will go offline on Jan. 1. From there, the city will have to estimate water bills for properties that have not made the change to the new transmitter. That could cause residents to face a steep water bill if a leak is identified or water use increases sharply over the estimating period ahead of crews getting in the home.
“Someone could have a toilet running for three months and we wouldn’t know about it and we wouldn’t get an accurate reading,” Frisbee said.
Water service cutoffs for this type of maintenance is allowed by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, but Frisbee said turning off folks’ water is a “last resort.”
Those who do not make appointments prior to Nov. 1 are subject to disconnection of water service, Frisbee said.
“We didn’t want to get to this point, but when we lose the ability to communicate with the water meters, we have no other choice,” Frisbee added.
Concerned property owners should contact the city’s water resource division and those who live in properties owned by a landlord should make contact with the property owner to ensure steps are taken.
“At this point, the properties that aren’t switched over know about it,” Frisbee said, referencing the numerous mailings made to properties. Residents and property owners have also been contacted by phone or email.
But disconnection won’t happen suddenly and any property will be notified with a 10-day window ahead of any disruption to make the switch.
Those with future appointments can expect all water resources staff to have a City of Beloit identification badge and to be wearing a uniform with the city logo while also driving a City of Beloit marked vehicle. If any of those things are missing, residents should call the Rock County non-emergency number at 608-757-2244 to report suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Please call 608-364-2888 to schedule, reschedule or cancel an appointment within 24 hours of the appointment time.
Someone 18 years of age or older must be at the property during the appointment time.People can schedule the appointment online here: https://www.beloitwi.gov/waterappointment