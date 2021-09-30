BELOIT—City of Beloit property owners could see property tax and utility rate increases next year as the Beloit City Council gets its first look at the 2022 budget at a meeting on Monday night.
In 2022, the city’s overall budget is proposed at $149.09 million, 50% larger than the budget approved last November for 2021. The proposed general fund for next year is $35.19 million, an increase of just over 3% from last year.
The $49.7 million increase stems in large part to a proposed wastewater treatment plant upgrade that is set to begin next year, with the total project coming in at just over $40 million. The project will be funded through the city’s water utility revenue and won’t impact the citywide tax levy. The intensive project is currently being designed by city staff, Finance Director Eric Miller confirmed.
The lion’s share of the city’s general fund revenue, 56%, is made up of state and federal aid with a projected $19.48 million slated for the city.
As of January, assessed property values in the city totaled $1.7 billion, an increase of 7.95% from last year. The assessed values are used to calculate the 2021 tax rate and property tax bills to be collected in the coming year. The average property value of the city’s 11,523 residential parcels is $79,400, compared to the 2020 average value of $79,000.
The city’s portion of the tax bill for the average residential property is projected at approximately $982 with the proposed tax rate of $12.37 per $1,000 of assessed property value. This represents an increase of around $68 for the average homeowner compared to the year prior, an increase of 6.9%.
The total property tax levy, without including tax increment financing districts, is up just over $1 million from last year. The increase in the city’s property tax rate comes from the 8.67% increase in net new construction.
Within the proposed 2022 budget lies a 4.5% wastewater utility rate increase and a $0.25 increase in storm water fees.
For 2022, the capital improvement program (CIP) budget could be $50.4 million. The projects include $45.5 million in infrastructure improvements, $2.4 million in capital equipment, $100,000 in economic development, and $2.2 million in buildings and grounds.
Proposed 2022 budgets for the Beloit fire and police department increased slightly, but are in line with past spending. The proposed Beloit Fire Department budget ($8.53 million) is up 1.75% from this year and the Beloit Police Department budget ($12.58 million) is up about 1% from 2021.
A budget workshop is scheduled for Oct. 11, with the council able to see a detailed look at each city department and the meeting will also be accompanied by a review of the capital improvement budget. A public hearing will be held for the budget on Oct. 18 and the council could take action on the 2022 fiscal plan at its first meeting in November.