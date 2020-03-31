BELOIT - Free yard waste collection will be offered to City of Beloit residents in April.
The free service, which is set for April 6 - 9 and April 13 - 16, is being offered so residents don't have to make a trip to buy yard waste stickers and risk exposure to coronavirus/COVID-19.
The collections will take place on your normal garbage collection day. Place leaves, grass clippings, garden debris, brush or shrubbery in a paper sack or a clean trash container. No plastic bags will be collected.
Brush or shrubbery cannot be more than 4 feet long or 4 inches in diameter.
For information call Beloit Public Works at 608-364-2929 or visit the website at http://beloitsolidwaste.com.
