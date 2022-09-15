A ‘for lease’ sign is displayed in the window of a building at the corner of Grand Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Beloit. Businesses are being encouraged to apply for Wisconsin Main Street Bounceback grants which will assist businesses in moving into vacant commercial properties.
The City of Beloit will be offering letters of support for applicants of the State of Wisconsin's Main Street Bounceback Grant. To be able to obtain a letter for support, interested parties can contact Interim Economic Development Director Drew Pennington. He can be reached at 608-364-6748 or at penningtond@beloitwi.gov.
BELOIT- Wisconsin businesses moving into vacant commercial properties may qualify for grants that can assist them through the Main Street Bounceback program.
Businesses may qualify for a $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grant administered through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The grant is to be used by businesses moving into vacant commercial spaces of at least 400 square feet. Grant funds can be used to assist in paying leases, mortgages, for operation expenses and other costs associated with opening a business location.
The program was first announced by Gov. Tony Evers in spring 2021 as a way to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.
“These grants incentivize business owners to take the leap and move into our downtowns and commercial corridors,” Hughes said. “New businesses add vitality to our communities and draw customers into business districts aiding both the new and existing businesses.”
The City of Beloit will be providing letters of support to local businesses applying for the grants.
To be able to obtain a letter for support, interested parties can contact Interim Economic Development Director Drew Pennington. He can be reached at 608-364-6748 or at penningtond@beloitwi.gov.
The deadline to apply for the grant is Dec. 31. It is recommended to apply for a letter of support as soon as possible.
The grants are available to new entrepreneurs and long time business owners alike seeking a vacant space.
“The Main Street Bounceback grants are available both to new entrepreneurs and existing businesses and nonprofits,” Hughes said. “The space does not have to be downtown.”
This space could be a second location for a business or the home for a brand new business.
There are some restrictions on what type of businesses can apply for this grant. They include:
Applicants must certify that the business has not vacated and will not vacate a commercial space in Wisconsin to become eligible to claim this grant.
Applicants must be located in a region where they will receive an allocation.
Business are not eligible if they are:
Part of a national or regional chain, unless the business is an independently owned and operated franchise.
Governmental units (except for tribal enterprises/corporations).
A home-based business, unless they are moving their business functions into the vacant commercial space.
Real estate investment firms that intend to hold the property for investment purposes, as opposed to otherwise eligible small business concerns for the purpose of occupying the real estate being acquired.
Engaged in any illegal activity under federal, state or local law.
Businesses also are not eligible if they intend to use the space for storage only or residential housing.
The program is expected to help 10,000 businesses and nonprofit agencies, with $10,0000 allocated to each business.
“Just this week Governor Evers allocated another $25 million in funding for the program,” Hughes said. “That brings the total amount dedicated to the Main Street Bounceback grants up to $100 million. The money comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.”