BELOIT- Wisconsin businesses moving into vacant commercial properties may qualify for grants that can assist them through the Main Street Bounceback program.

Businesses may qualify for a $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grant administered through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The grant is to be used by businesses moving into vacant commercial spaces of at least 400 square feet. Grant funds can be used to assist in paying leases, mortgages, for operation expenses and other costs associated with opening a business location.