Week of Feb. 24
Raygoza Rivera, Miguel, of Beloit, Theft
Sanders, Shatierra S., of Beloit, Vehicle Operated After Registration Revoked
Stenulson, Clayton Charles, of Beloit, Disorderly Conduct
Yttrie, Jaley Jean, of Beloit, Possess or Consume Alcohol by Underage Person
Week of March 2
Barnes, Timothy L., of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Beirl, Robert L., of Beloit, Theft
Chigo Obil, Gonzalo, of Beloit, Operating while under the influence of an intoxicant
Cokes, Cammya M., of Janesville, Operating After Revoked
Conaway, Phillip Brian, of Janesville, Operating After Revoked
DeLosSantos, Coral, of Beloit, Obstructing
Furseth, Siven A., of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Hopewell, Gerald Ralkeen, of Beloit, two counts of Retail Theft Intentionally Take
Hunt, Hannah D., of Beloit, Disorderly Conduct
Jurado, Efrain, of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Klawitter, Steven F JR., of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Martinez Medina, Guadalupe M., of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Perdue, Joseph W., of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Pothour, Melissa M., of Beloit, Misuse of E-911 System
Robinson, Daniel, of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
