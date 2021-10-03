BELOIT—The City of Beloit is planning some Halloween-related events to allow residents to join in on the fall fun with a pumpkin walk, cemetery tour and more leading up to the spooky holiday.
Pumpkin Walk
The City of Beloit Public Works’ Parks and Recreation Division will hold a pumpkin walk from 6:30- 7:30 p.m. of Oct. 12 at Eagles Ridge Park, 3731 Golden Eagle Drive.
The event will feature LED-lit jack-o-lanterns and other lanterns through the 0.3-mile walking path. Glow sticks, flash lights and Halloween costumes are welcomed. This event is open to all of Beloit but parking is severely limited (on-street parking only). Please be courteous to the surrounding neighborhood. Registration is not required.
Scavenger Hunt
Between Oct. 21 and Oct. 31, residents are encouraged to visit downtown businesses in the 300 block of State Street and 400 block of East Grand Avenue to find all of the spooky Halloween characters that are hidden in their windows. Prizes include gift cards and a gift basket.
The free event is sponsored by the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA).
Completed scavenger hunt forms can be sent to YostN@beloitwi.gov. The entry sheet is available for download at www.downtownbeloit.com.
Cemetery Tour
The Beloit Historical Society and City of Beloit are partnering for a historical walk in Oakwood Cemetery on Oct. 23.
The event is free and all ages are welcome. No pets are allowed on the walk. Registration is required and space is limited to 50 participants. Reserve your spot by calling 608-364-2890.
Pumpkins in the Park
Families will participate in a pumpkin scavenger hunt through Horace White Park, 825 E. Grand Ave. on Oct. 24. Scavenger hunt sheets will be picked up at the check-in table at 11 am. Once the scavenger hunt is complete, you will return it back to the check-in table for your prize! One scavenger hunt sheet and prize per child.
Costumes are encouraged. The event is free and limited to 40 participants. Registration is required by 608- 364-2890.
Pet costume contest
Residents are encouraged to send in pet costume photos for “Howl-O-Ween” through 10 p.m. on Oct. 24. All entries will be entered into a drawing for a pet prize basket! Prizes will be awarded for “Most Creative” and “Best Pet/Owner Duo.”
Entries can be submitted to yostn@beloitwi.gov.
You must be a City of Beloit resident to enter. Winners will be announced Thursday, Oct. 28.
Halloween Parade
The Downtown Beloit Association will host its annual Halloween Parade from 9 a.m.—noon on Oct. 30 in downtown Beloit. The parade coincides with the final outdoor Farmers Market of the season. Children will be able to trick-or-treat at some of the downtown businesses. Participating businesses will be marked with orange flags.
Trick or Treat
The city will hold trick-or-treating hours from 5—7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Participating residents are encouraged to turn on their lights for area children and practice COVID-19 safety protocols.