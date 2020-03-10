BELOIT—The City of Beloit is one of 16 finalists in the 2020 “Strongest Town Contest” as voting wraps up on Thursday for the international contest.
The competition is a bracket-based contest designed to spotlight communities from around the world that are “building enduring financial resilience at the local level and actively embodying the Strong Towns approach to economic growth and development,” according to a news release about the competition.
Cities in the competition include: Abingdon, Virginia; Athens, Ohio; Chubbuck, Idaho; Haifa, Israel; Hamilton, Missouri; Highland Park, Illinois; Lander, Wyoming; Pittsburg, Kansas; Sharon, Pennsylvania; Streator, Illinois; Sylvania, Ohio; Victoria, British Columbia; Watertown, South Dakota; Winona, Minnesota; and Wytheville, Virginia.
Voting concludes on Thursday. Residents can cast their vote for Beloit at bit.ly/2Q5K0NX
