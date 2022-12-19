hot City of Beloit facilities amend operating hours due to holidays Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—City of Beloit offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.Services such as police, fire, and public works will be available to respond to emergencies.The solid waste curbside collection schedule will be delayed by one day the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The recycling drop-off center will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.Beloit Transit will have modified holiday hours on Friday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 30. On-demand service on Dec. 24, and Dec. 31, will be available. There will be no service on Dec. 26 or on Jan. 2.The Beloit Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2.The Beloit Winter Farmers’ Market will not operate on Dec. 24 or Dec. 31.Edwards Ice Arena will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Open skate will be offered from 7—9 p.m. on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, and from 1—3 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags City Of Beloit Library City Hall Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Winnebago County Sheriff's Office releases information on the high speed chase in Beloit Belvidere automobile assembly plant targeted for closure Wisconsin DNR grant to assist in demolition in downtown Beloit Beloit man accused of domestic violence, gun offense Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime