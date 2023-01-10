City of Beloit buildings closed on Martin Luther King Day Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - All City of Beloit buildings will be closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, with the exception of the Beloit Public Library.Garbage and recycling collection the week of Jan. 16 will be delayed by one day due to the holiday. Residents can sign up for trash and recycling reminders at https://beloitsolidwaste.com/pick-up-schedule/.Beloit Transit service will start an hour later and end an hour earlier than normal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now McNeel principal, Beloit Memorial dance coach recognized as influential Black leaders Tenants union proposed in Janesville Visit Beloit, Huddle Up Group present sports facility options South Beloit man arrested on drug related warrants Beloit's Regina Hendrix inspired by the beauty and culture of Kenya Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime