BELOIT - All City of Beloit buildings will be closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, with the exception of the Beloit Public Library.

Garbage and recycling collection the week of Jan. 16 will be delayed by one day due to the holiday. Residents can sign up for trash and recycling reminders at https://beloitsolidwaste.com/pick-up-schedule/.

Recommended for you