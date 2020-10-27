BELOIT — Beloit Health System and the City of Beloit are dealing with an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases among staff in both entities, as the health system maintains adequate capacity levels even with the rising local positive test rate and case counts.
In a conference call Tuesday with the Beloit Daily News, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther and Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett both stressed the continued need to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Beloit area.
Of the health system’s 1,600 employees, 35 have tested positive for the virus since March as an increase in positive cases among staff has been reported in recent weeks, McKevett said. Around 60 health system employees have had to quarantine due to potential exposure since the beginning of the pandemic.
“That does present a challenge from a staffing perspective and we are redeploying staff to critical care areas and continuing to maintain a high level of care for patients,” McKevett said. “All were traced outside of the work environment.”
McKevett said the health system has been able to use various treatment methods that have helped prevent cases from becoming more severe as Beloit’s mortality rate is now less than 1%, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
“The team has learned a lot,” McKevett said. “We’ve been able to learn a lot as a health system and as a country to treat this.”
The City of Beloit has around 500 employees and to date 21 employees have tested positive for the virus. Luther said as of Tuesday 14 staff were on isolation who had tested positive and 14 others were on quarantine due to potential virus exposure.
“It’s creating a pretty significant challenge for us,” Luther said. “We have no indication that any positive cases resulted in workplace exposures to the virus.”
Within the coming weeks, McKevett said the health system would have the ability to run a single test which detects influenza, COVID-19 and other viruses as the health system’s testing site has seen an average of over 100 tests per-day, he added.
In terms of hospitalizations, 14 patients remain hospitalized at Beloit Memorial Hospital on the COVID-19 unit and the unit has a capacity of around two dozen intensive care beds. The hospital’s current peak, set in March, saw 22 hospitalizations with 10 patients on ventilators.
As of Tuesday, four patients remain on ventilators in Beloit and the health system’s hospitalization total represents 34% of all Rock County COVID-19 admissions, health department data shows.