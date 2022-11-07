City Hall
The City of Beloit City Council approved the 2023 city budget on Monday Night. 

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- The Beloit City Council approved a $129,299,552 total budget, including CPI, for the 2023 year on Monday night.

“I am supportive of the budget that was presented this evening,” said Regina Dunkin, Beloit City Council President.

