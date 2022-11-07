BELOIT- The Beloit City Council approved a $129,299,552 total budget, including CPI, for the 2023 year on Monday night.
“I am supportive of the budget that was presented this evening,” said Regina Dunkin, Beloit City Council President.
BELOIT- The Beloit City Council approved a $129,299,552 total budget, including CPI, for the 2023 year on Monday night.
“I am supportive of the budget that was presented this evening,” said Regina Dunkin, Beloit City Council President.
Some key expenditures approved in the city budget are as follows:
The grand total operating budget is $129,299,552, including the CIP budget.
The budget proposal originally was presented during a public hearing on Oct. 10.
Eric Miller, Finance and Administrative Services Director, has since worked with the city council to come to an agreement on the exact total budget for each department.
A final public hearing took place on Oct. 17 before the final approval that took place Monday night.
“There were many opportunities for staff, council, and the public to provide input into the budget process,” Dunkin told Beloit Daily News.
Since the workshop that took place on Oct. 10 two major changes were made to the budget proposal.
The Capital Improvement (CIP) budget was originally proposed at $22,507,950 at the workshop on Oct. 10, but the budget that was approved and finalized totaled $28.463,008.
“Changes were made from the presentation on Oct. 10 to incorporate the APRA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding into the CIP budget,” Dunkin said. “I am supportive of it.”
The Special Revenue Funds final total was $19,366,436 and the original proposal was $9,816,892. The new plan added $10,094,500 in ARPA funding.
The other fund categories remain unchanged compared to the original proposal.
Debt service expenditures totaled $6,119,054.
The total property tax levy is an estimated at $19,174,172, as returned by the city assessor in 2022.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.