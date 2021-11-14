BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take action on a range of public works projects during Monday’s meeting.
The council will review and possibly vote on approving a contractor for renovating portions of City Hall; approve a bid for the first phase of Cranston Road reconstruction; award the contract for replacement of the clubhouse roof at Krueger Haskell Golf Course; and approve the final payment of the work done at the city’s operations facility, 2351 Springbrook Ct.
City Hall
Six bids were received by city staff for remodeling and security upgrades for the second and third floors of City Hall, with the lowest bid coming from Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI) at $1.36 million. The project is expected to start in January and be completed in May of 2022 with city staff on both floors to be relocated to other city facilities during construction. The second and third floors will see the addition of a wall to separate the public and staff only areas. Also, there will be improvements throughout the building to upgrade fire detection system and provide a new fire sprinkler system.
Council meetings, municipal court and other public meetings will remain at City Hall for the duration of the project.
Cranston Road
The multi-phase project is aimed at improving in the corridor, with phase one consisting of restriping Cranston north of Fuller to switch from four lanes to two lanes of traffic with a painted median and bicycle lanes. There also will be raised medians installed at Bootmaker Drive to eliminate left turns. Painted medians also will be striped at the Walmart entrance, the driveway entrance between Culvers and First National Bank, 2600 Cranston Rd., and the driveway entrance south of Little Caesars, 2694 Cranston Rd., to eliminate left turns and the frontage road between Walmart, 2785 Milwaukee Rd, and the Speedway gas station, 2781 Milwaukee Rd., will have a painted median restricting left turns onto Cranston.
One bid was received for the project at $236,400 by Rock Road Companies Inc., with the bid coming back 58% higher than city engineering staff estimated due to the increase in construction materials. Construction is expected to start on Nov. 29 and be completed by the end of the year with additional work to follow in the Spring of 2022.
Golf Course
Bids to replace the roof at the clubhouse building, 1611 Hackett St., came back 20% lower than engineering estimates with staff recommending council accept the $158,310 bid from Kaschak Roofing Inc. The project is expected to increase the life of the clubhouse building and incorporate vented nail base panels that were not available during the last re-roofing project at the clubhouse.
Operations
The completed reconstruction of the city’s operations division loading ramp for recycling and solid waste trucks cost $220,284, with the city council to review authorizing the final payment of $3,084. Other improvements included the storm water drainage and repaving of the loading area at the facility located at 2351 Springbrook Ct.
In other business, the council could approve an application for a $275,000 Local Roads Improvement Program (LRIP) grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) for the potential redevelopment of East Grand Avenue between State and Pleasant streets. If awarded, the city has six years to complete the project.
The council will proclaim Nov. 27 “Small Business Saturday” and proclaim Nov. 22 through Nov. 27 “Black Business Week” in Beloit.
The council meets at 6:30 p.m. for agenda review and 7 p.m. for its regular meeting on Monday at City Hall, 100 State St.