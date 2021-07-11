ROCKTON—As community members have lingering questions after the recent Chemtool fire in Rockton, the Citizens for Chemtool Accountability (CCA) group hosted some meetings over the weekend to address talk about concerns.
The weekend meetings included a Friday night potluck dinner and community discussion, followed by a video meeting Saturday morning to speak with activists and public officials from Rouen, France. A warehouse in Rouen, France owned by Lubrizol, the parent company of Chemtool, was struck by fire in the French city on Sept. 26, 2019.
Elizabeth Lindquist, co-administrator of the CCA group, said the group continues to seek transparent answers while also showing support for fellow citizens.
“After a stressful month, we thought this would be a good chance to gather for food and fellowship and to talk about what has happened,” Lindquist said. “We want to make sure that everybody is continuing to think of the long-term consequences of this.”
Lindquist also called attention to the recent news that Illinois prosecutors on Friday announced they were filing a lawsuit against the owner of the Chemtool plant stating the company should be held accountable for alleged air pollution violations among other hazards.
A couple dozen people gathered Friday night for the potluck. Citizens shared food, played music, shared information they have learned from recent news reports and discussed a variety of concerns related to the fire.
The community members also discussed ways to interact with elected officials locally and at the state level to seek further support and information.
Residents who attended also shared their concerns regarding property values and health issues.
Sue Petty, a board trustee in the Village of Roscoe, attended Friday’s community meeting and said she hopes to see citizens’ concerns be addressed transparently.
Petty said she has concerns about leftover chemicals still remaining at the Chemtool site as well as the use of PFAS chemicals and its health implications.
As community members have continued to ask questions and press public officials for information, Petty said she is proud to see citizens supporting their neighbors and paying close attention to their community’s well-being.